MONSTA X: Kihen tested positive for COVID-19 and begins his quarantine

News for MONBEBE, unfortunately, Kihen from the K-Pop group MONSTA X has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the idol is currently in quarantine and is starting his recovery at home. Do you want to know more about it?

On the eve of the next comeback of the k-pop group MONSTA X, it became known that the Voyager translator was infected with the COVID-19 virus, Kihen is in mandatory quarantine according to the rules specified in the sanitary legislation, and so on. y a speedy recovery.

Fortunately, the idol has no serious symptoms, so he will soon join the K-Pop group’s previous activities, so don’t worry, MONBEBE. Very soon we will have Kihen, and we will definitely see how he shines in the next return of MONSTA X.

STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS ON KIHEN’S HEALTH FROM MONSTA X

As we informed you on Rex Nation, former Hyungwon from K-Pop group MONSTA X tested positive for COVID-19. After the test, the idol remains in quarantine, and, unfortunately, he is not the only infected member of the South Korean group.

From the official statement of Starship Entertainment, we learned that Kihen is sick with this virus, which has existed in the world since 2020.

Kihen from the K-Pop group MONSTA X is quarantined at home and thus begins a rapid recovery, he takes medications to fight this disease. So don’t be sad, MONBEBE. The singer will be back soon.

WHAT SYMPTOMS DID KIHEN HAVE AFTER TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID?

After a sore throat, Kihyun took a test to determine his current state of health.Fortunately, his symptoms are mild, as the K-Pop idol has three doses of the vaccine. This helps the translator not to feel too bad.

We are certainly looking forward to hearing more news about the members of MONSTA X, and we would like to know what is going on with the rest of the group, and now we can support Kihen and send him positive messages via social media.