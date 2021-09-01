MONSTA X: Joohoney And All His Charms Captured On Red Carpet

MONSTA X’s Jooheon released an amazing mixtape with ‘Red Carpet’, know all about this song. MONSTA X has incredible idols and Joohoney is a great proof of this, both with the band and alone, the idol has made an impact on his own and strangers with his way of rapping, do you know his song ‘Red Carpet’? His mixtape is on its anniversary.

3 years, Joohoney of MONSTA X released his mixtape ‘DWTD’, on 31 August 2018, we met much of the creativity and originality of the rapper, who is not only a good singer and dancer, as also composes, writes, and produces; in solitary we can find more freedom for your tracks which lets us see the depths of his mind.

All of Jooheon’s mixtape is excellent, there are no bad songs in this one, maybe it could have been difficult to choose a title track with songs like ‘Kang Baek-ho’, ‘RUNWAY’ or ‘Manito’; but this cool rapper chose ‘Red Carpet’ and released a beautiful MV for this song.

With ‘DWTD’, Lee Jooheon entered the top 10 on the Billboard World Albums chart, something that lets us see the support that MONBEBE gave Joohoney’s mixtape as soon as it was released.

RED CARPET A SONG BY JOOHONEY FROM MONSTA X WHERE WE MEET ANOTHER FACET OF THE RAPPER

‘Red Carpet’ Made Its Debut at # 16 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales; a song with a fresh, fun beat that anyone can love, accompanied by Jooheon’s incredible voice, because not only are there moments of agile and fast rap for the track, but we can also hear the singer’s incredible vocals on this song.

The lyrics of the song let us see a very sweet and loving side of Jooheon as a composer and performer as well since this rapper is characterized by letting out all his emotions when singing and rapping, he can really convey everything he feels and think about how much you step on the stage and take the microphone.

Although ‘Red Carpet’ also shows us the duality of Joohoney, because after being a sweet boy, he can also be a seductive man with his lyrics, there is definitely a lot in his songs that show us more and more of this incredible idol.

WHAT DOES THE SONG RED CARPET BY JOOHONEY SAY IN ENGLISH?

Get to know the full message of Jooheon’s ‘Red Carpet‘ with its English translation, the lyrics of the song are truly unforgettable and each line of this track very attached to R&B will end up captivating you; Accompany the translation with this presentation that will simply take your breath away.

Red Carpet Lyrics:

Hold up

Wait a moment Question

A Fashion that I can‘t take my eyes away from

An exaggerated walking That’s what I like Hollywood action

Laser from my two eyes

Brrr l‘m nervous

Girl girl girl girl please don’t stop your behaviour

Just stand in the line

So many wolves desire you

Also the wind is blowing the swish of your skirt that’s fluttering excuse me

Your charismatic captivating charm is always flowing out

Your entire being is art, I would like to view it

Even if you don‘t put on expensive perfume

Even if you don’t wear branded goods

Even if the darkness were to come and strike you

You shine bright, what about it

No matter where you walk, all around you Red carpet

You come forward to welcome me

We should have a party

Your shape your color they’re all to my liking I like it so much

You are so colorful

What are you what’s your identity I‘m getting curious

Baby, Lord, you are so beautiful

I’m fly

I’m high

I’m fly

I’m high

I’m curious you’re so colorful

I react to all of your gestures whoo

You make all the impossible possible whoo

Who in the world can make out what you are

Just do whatever you want, that would be the correct answer

Don’t argue, don’t argue, it’s not pathetic

The place where you’re at and also

If it’s 100, it’s 100, the alcohol glass of the guys across me

I don’t care about what you think

My entire mind will be filled up with you

Yes I ( ) do my thing

The pain that has made a hole will be filled up

My Beyonce l?)

You do all sorts of things all kinds all colors

It’s dyed in, you’re my best artist

Ignorant status, white drawing paper

Draw a big picture, extravagantly

Just like your colors, multicoloured

Since it’s a harmonious imagination, it’s new

I feel it, what do I do, lonely

I’m so proud of you

Today just like yesterday, tomorrow just like today

it’s new every day

This is the beautiful song of Joohoney from MONSTA X, an excellent rapper that you will not be able to stop loving and today, his song and Mixtape celebrate 3 years since they were released and they do not stop sounding incredible and show us a lot of the talent of this amazing idol.