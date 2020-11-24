Monolith mysteriously appears in the Utah desert, USA

A metal monolith appeared mysteriously in a remote desert region of Utah, in the United States, puzzling local authorities. The object was visualized by a biologist last Wednesday (18), during a helicopter flight in the region, to count the sheep.

According to pilot Bret Hutchings, who flew the aircraft, this was one of the “strangest things” he saw in years of flight. After being alerted by the biologist, they decided to take a closer look at the structure, landing at a location nearby.

Amid the rocks was the mysterious shiny metal monolith, rising from the ground, measuring about 3.6 meters in height, according to Hutchings, and with no indication of how it would have stopped there. Its exact location has not been revealed, as the authorities fear an invasion of onlookers and explorers.

The Utah Department of Public Security then began investigating the object’s provenance. To facilitate the search, the agency released the images of the structure on its Instagram profile, accompanied by a good-natured message: “It is illegal to install structures or art objects without authorization on federal lands, no matter which planet you come from. ”.

Hypotheses for the origin of the monolith

In the social network, theories abound to explain the emergence of the mysterious metal object in the American desert. While some people believe it was made by aliens, others take it as a joke, as a user who said it was a “sheep makeup mirror”.

But most internet users believe it to be some kind of artistic installation, left there just to get attention – many even cited similarities with the works of the late minimalist artist John McCracken.

For the helicopter pilot, the game was played by a fan of the 2001 film: A Space Odyssey. In the feature film released in 1968 by Stanley Kubrick, an object very similar to this one appears in one of the most famous scenes.

While the real author of the “work” is not revealed, the local authorities try to find out who is responsible for it.



