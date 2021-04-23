Monitor Clients: Serasa Experian launches free service for SMEs

Monitor Clients: On Thursday (22), Serasa Experian announced the launch of Monitor Clients, a free tool for SMEs to be alerted to changes in information about customers and suppliers. The solution allows up to 100 CNPJs to be monitored, all to ensure faster actions when managing risks in commercial agreements.

According to Serasa, the platform also shows how the portfolio’s risk distribution is, indicating whether the chance of suffering losses from default is low, medium, high or very high, according to the credit score of each monitored company.

“Knowing what happens to your client and your suppliers not only brings important inputs to do the financial management of the business, but also helps to improve the relationship with them”, said Cleber Genero, vice president of Small and Medium Enterprises and Serasa Digital Identity.

The executive pointed out that having knowledge about these changes helps to personalize communication with the client and offers an opportunity to review strategies for healthier financial management.

The solution was launched after a survey conducted last year found that 33% of micro, small and medium-sized business owners want to review partnerships and suppliers. The report also showed that 26% of respondents wish to apply strategies according to the profiles of each client.

The tool is already available on the Serasa website. In addition to the free version, entrepreneurs can use a paid plan that offers more detailed data on the inclusion and exclusion of negative overdue debts and filing for bankruptcy or judicial recovery, for example.