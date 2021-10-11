Monica’s Gang: Lessons – Unpublished Trailer Of The Film Is Released; Look!

Monica’s Gang: This Monday (11), Paris Filmes released an unpublished trailer for Turma da Mônica: Lições, a new film by Daniel Rezende centered on the famous characters of Mauricio de Sousa.

With its premiere scheduled for December 30 this year, the production is based on the homonymous graphic novel by the brothers Vitor and Lu Caffagi, again featuring Giulia Benite, Kevin Vechiatto, Laura Rauseo and Gabriel Moreira, respectively, as Mônica, Cebolinha, Magali and Cascão .

Check out the full trailer below:

In the plot, Mônica goes to study at a new school. Thus, the Limoeiro gang needs to say goodbye to their friend, a fact that has serious consequences in the lives of all the characters. While Magali feels lonely, Cascão and Cebolinha want to gain more and more autonomy.

In a way, the film works as a sequel to Turma da Mônica: Ties, commercially released in 2019. The cast also features Malu Mader as Monica’s new teacher and Isabelle Drummond as Tina. Monica Iozzi, Paulo Vilhena, Fafá Rennó, Luiz Pacini also return to the sequence.

A curious issue is the addition of other characters from the original comics that appear for the first time in the narrative. This is the case of Do Contra (Vinícius Higo), Marina (Laís Villela), Rolo (Gustavo Merighi) and Humberto (Lucas Infante).