Monica’s Gang – Lessons: new teaser presents Tina

The Limoeiro neighborhood is back! Monica’s Gang: Lessons just got a new teaser with new footage. For the first time, we can see characters like Tina (Isabelle Drummond), Rolo (Gustavo Merighi) and teacher Vânia (Malu Mader). The film is a sequel to Turma da Mônica: Laços, released in 2019, which brought more than 2 million viewers to theaters. Check out:

In the new adventure, Mônica (Giulia Benite), Cebolinha (Kevin Vechiatto), Magali (Laura Rauseo) and Cascão (Gabriel Moreira) need to deal with the consequences of a mistake at school while also facing the end of childhood and beginning of adolescence. The interpreters of the children’s parents also return: Moniza Iozzi, Paulo Vilhena, Fafá Rennó, Luiz Pacini, Angélica Paula, Beto Schultz and Adriano Paixão.

The film will be an adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name, which was developed by the brothers Vitor and Lu Cafaggi for the Graphic MSP project and launched in 2015. Turma da Mônica: Lições will be directed by Daniel Rezende, also responsible for the previous film, and is scheduled to hit theaters on June 24, after the December premiere has been postponed.