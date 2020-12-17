MoneyGram Transacted Billions of Dollars with XRP

Ripple, which continues its partnership with MoneyGram, said that billions of dollars of XRP transactions were made with a peer-to-peer (P2P) money transfer platform. Within the scope of the 18-month cooperation between Ripple, one of the giant names in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space, and the international money sending platform MoneyGram, both companies made very positive statements.

The cooperation between Ripple, one of the most important companies in the field of blockchain and fintech in the cryptocurrency world, and MoneyGram, the global money sending platform, has been discussed frequently. With the acceleration of the Ripple partnership, MoneyGram announced in November that the direct-to-consumer digital business (MGO) service has grown by 150% in just one month. MoneyGram announced in November that the business recorded a triple-digit growth rate for the tenth time in 2020. Many positive statements about the partnership continue to come from both Ripple and MoneyGram.

Brad Garlinghouse: Billions of dollars in XRP transactions made with MoneyGram

Ripple and MoneyGram shook hands for their strategic partnership in June 2019. Ripple currently owns a 10% stake in the Dallas-based money transfer company MoneyGram. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse commented on the benefits of this collaboration. Garlinghouse said billions of dollars worth of XRP transactions were made with MoneyGram. Garlinghouse added in his comment that XRP is the most efficient digital asset when considering speed, scalability and low transaction cost.

MoneyGram is currently using the XRP-powered ODL system under the five havele corridor worldwide after the pilot applications started last year. Ripple invested more than $ 52 million this year in MoneyGram to support its ODL service and facilitate liquidity provision.

XRP transactions are a revolution for the industry

Alex Holmes, CEO of MoneyGram, told CNN about his company’s 18-month partnership with Ripple, saying that the idea behind it is really to drive innovation and help blockchain use globally. Holmes did not neglect to stress the importance of real-time payments offered by Ripple’s XRP.

Alex Holmes said that cross-border money sending transactions are highly affected by the real-time payment model; He expressed that his own customers also attach importance to this. Holmes said that access to this liquidity is a revolution for the industry, with the use of XRP in its services, born from partnership with Ripple.



