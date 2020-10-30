Money won by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul

Many Breaking Bad fans wonder how well Bryan Cranston (Walter White) and Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman) were compensated for their roles on the hit AMC series.

Business Insider reported that Bryan Cranston earned $ 225,000 per episode on Breaking Bad, while Aaron Paul had a more modest salary of $ 150,000 per episode at the end of the show. This means that the main character earned around $ 1.8 million for the second half of the show’s final season, while his partner earned $ 1.2 million.

Many will say that it is a very good salary obviously. However, it is paltry compared to the amount of income that Breaking Bad earned during his tenure. And it’s a lower number compared to some of those other top-earning TV stars like Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory), Mark Harmon (NCIS), and Jennifer Aniston (Friends).

It’s true that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul don’t make anywhere near $ 80 million like Walter and Jesse did making their sky blue meth. But they still enjoyed opportunities to make money even after Breaking Bad ended.

Bryan Cranston was already a highly respected actor in the industry, but is now a next-level superstar thanks to multiple Emmys. His Breaking Bad fame probably had something to do with Cranston being cast in his new drama project, Your Honor.

Meanwhile, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprized their roles as Walter and Jesse for the made-for-television sequel, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie from Netflix, where the project had a budget of $ 6 million that undoubtedly included comfortable salaries for both actors. Not so bad with all this success.



