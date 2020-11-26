Many major AAA game makers are using DRM to protect their games from hackers. DRM is a solution used to license game rights. One of the popular companies offering this protection system is Denuvo. Many major game makers have chosen Denuvo to protect their games in the past. However, until this time, the amount paid for protection software was unknown. Now the money paid for Crysis Remastered pirate protection has been revealed.

The amount paid and the details are actually some of the details of a secret contract signed between Crytek and Denuvo.

Money paid for Crysis Remastered pirate protection revealed

Ubisoft and Crytek were recently exposed to the ransomware attack known as ransomware. As a result of this attack, some documents and contracts were also revealed. A Reddit user also found these leaked documents and revealed some details. Under normal circumstances, the money companies paid for ransomware was not disclosed.

The contract between Crytek and Denuvo has been signed by the company officials. These officials were stated as General Manager Reinhard Blaukovitsch on the Denuvo side, while CEO Avni Yerli was specified on the Crytek side. The signed contract covers Remastered versions of Crysis 1 and 2. Thus, the future of Remastered version for the second game was confirmed.

The amount of piracy protection paid for Crysis Remastered is divided into two. 60,000 and 80,000 Euros were paid for protection and private encryption respectively, while 140,000 and 280,000 Euros were paid for Crysis 1 and 2 Remastered respectively. While this protection covers the period of 12 months after the games are released, it is possible to extend the protection to 2,000 Euros per month after this period is over.

In addition to these payments, a one-time payment of 60,000 Euros was agreed upon when the game sales reached 500,000. In addition, Crytek has to pay Denuvo 10,000 Euros for each additional platform that it decides to sell the game. Additionally, Denuvo will earn 0.40 Euros for each Crysis Remastered sold through WeGame.

Since the sales figures of Crysis Remastered are not known, we do not know how much Crytek paid. Based on these payments, it is estimated that other game companies have signed contracts close to these fees.



