Money Laundering With NFT Would Have Reached US$ 8 Billion

NFT: Money laundering through the purchase and sale of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) is becoming popular in the market and reached US$ 1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the report by Chainalysis. The research tracked values ​​moved in the NFT market from cryptocurrency addresses previously associated with fraud, theft, malware and accounts under legal sanctions. However, recent figures show that the practice has grown significantly.

Illegal activity happens when NFT owners sell the domain to themselves, sending money from a cryptocurrency wallet they control to create a false impression of market value. The action is similar to cryptocurrency money laundering, which illegally moved $8.6 billion in 2021, according to the research.

Profits can reach billions

The report points out that the NFT seller who was most successful with the practice would have made 830 such sales. Using blockchain analysis, Chainalysis also identified that 262 users sold an NFT to a self-funded address more than 25 times. The research explains that most of the transactions were not profitable, but the successful operations were so profitable that the balance of this group was US$ 8.4 million.

Money laundering by non-fungible tokens was also noticed on the NFT LooksRare platform, which reached the highest volume of transactions on the market and became the biggest rival of the leader in this segment, OpenSea.

According to analytics firm CryptoSlam, an estimated $8.3 billion of deals made by LooksRare could have been from users selling NFTs to themselves. Most of the false appreciation of NFTs comes from royalty-free collections, as sellers do not have to pay creators a secondary selling fee.