Money for Apple’s Google search engine revealed!

The United States Department of Justice has scrutinized the deal between Apple and Google as part of one of the US government’s biggest antitrust cases, The New York Times reports.

Last Tuesday, the Department of Justice filed an antitrust suit against Google, alleging that the Mountain View-based company was using anti-competitive and exclusionary practices in its search and advertising markets to maintain a monopoly that does not comply with the laws of the country.

In 2017, Apple updated its existing contract to keep Google’s search engine as a pre-selected option on Apple devices. The New York Times suggested that Apple receives an estimated eight to 12 billion dollars a year in exchange for making Google the default search engine on its devices and services, including iPhone and Siri. This is believed to be the biggest payment Google makes to everyone and accounts for 14 to 21 percent of Apple’s annual profit.

Prosecutors claim the deal represents illegal tactics used to protect Google’s monopoly and suppress competition. According to the Justice Department, almost half of Google’s search traffic now comes from Apple devices, and the possibility of losing the deal is internally described as a “terrible” and “code red” scenario. Google’s search traffic can be considered an integral part of the business model due to its advertising system.

Apple is also under the spotlight for facilitating anti-competitive behavior by consenting the deal and withdrawing more money through regular renegotiation. Although the two companies are rivals in Silicon Valley, the deal is said to be part of an “unexpected rivalry”.

The Justice Department’s complaint refers to the words of a senior Apple employee in 2018 that “our vision is to work as one company.”

The legal situation poses a threat to a considerable part of Apple’s income. However, there is a greater danger for Google, which has no way to replace the traffic it loses. The New York Times predicts that such a split could push Apple to acquire or build its own search engine, which could pose an even greater threat to Google.



