Monday: Sebastian Stan falls in love in the movie trailer

Sebastian Stan (Hawk and the Winter Soldier) and Denise Gough (The Witcher) live an intense love in the first trailer for Monday, a new film by Greek filmmaker Argyris Papadimitropoulos. The film is a fun and sensual romance about how love gets in the way of life and life gets in the way of love. Check out the preview.

According to the official synopsis, Mickey (Sebastian Stan) and Chloe (Denise Gough), two thirty-something Americans who live in Athens, find themselves in the heat of summer during a turbulent weekend. The chemistry between them is undeniable. When Chloe’s time in Greece is coming to an end, she decides to give up her successful job at home and explore if a weekend’s passion can blossom into something more.

In addition to Stan and Gough, Dominique Tipper (The Expanse), Chloe Sirene (Flight United 93) and Orlando Seale (The Old Guard) are also in the cast. Papadimitropoulos directs the film and signs the script with Rob Hayes (Maria and João: The Tale of Witches).

Monday premieres in selected cinemas and on demand from April 16.