Monark: Where To Buy The Game, Price And Editions

Monark: We tell you everything you need to know about the release of Monark for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC. Monark is a new turn-based JPRG developed by Lancarse and published by FuRyu for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 and PC. The game is already available in stores, both digitally and physically. On this occasion, the publisher has launched only one edition in Spain, although there is the possibility of accessing the Limited Edition, which is sold exclusively in the European NIS America store.

In Monark, we must save the protagonist’s loved ones within the Shin Mikado Academy. A strange fog hangs over the academy, which has plunged the world into disaster. Therefore, we will have to go into the unknown and visit the dimension of the Other World, a place where demons dwell.

Below we provide you with details about the different editions of Monark, as well as the points of sale where the game can be purchased.

All editions of Monark

Monark Deluxe Edition (From 59.99 euros)

includes the game

Informal outfit for the DLC protagonist

Casual outfit for Nozomi

Casual outfit for Shinya

Ryotaro’s casual outfit

Kokoro Casual Outfit

Monark Limited Edition (89.00 euros)

includes the game

collector’s box

Monark art book

Vani limited soundtrack

Seven Sins Poster

5-piece acrylic set

