Monark: Where To Buy The Game, Price And Editions

Monark: We tell you everything you need to know about the release of Monark for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC. Monark is a new turn-based JPRG developed by Lancarse and published by FuRyu for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 and PC. The game is already available in stores, both digitally and physically. On this occasion, the publisher has launched only one edition in Spain, although there is the possibility of accessing the Limited Edition, which is sold exclusively in the European NIS America store.
In Monark, we must save the protagonist’s loved ones within the Shin Mikado Academy. A strange fog hangs over the academy, which has plunged the world into disaster. Therefore, we will have to go into the unknown and visit the dimension of the Other World, a place where demons dwell.
Below we provide you with details about the different editions of Monark, as well as the points of sale where the game can be purchased.
All editions of Monark
Monark Deluxe Edition (From 59.99 euros)
includes the game
Informal outfit for the DLC protagonist
Casual outfit for Nozomi
Casual outfit for Shinya
Ryotaro’s casual outfit
Kokoro Casual Outfit
Monark Limited Edition (89.00 euros)
includes the game
collector’s box
Monark art book
Vani limited soundtrack
Seven Sins Poster
5-piece acrylic set
Where to buy Monarks
Buy Monark for PS4 and PS5 for 64.99 euros on the PlayStation Store
Buy Monark for PC on Steam
Buy Monark for Nintendo Switch for 59.99 euros on Nintendo Switch
Buy Monark Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 for 59.95 euros at GAME
Buy Monark Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch for 59.95 euros on Amazon
Buy Monark Limited Edition for PS4 for 89.99 euros in the NIS store
Buy Monark Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch for 59.99 euros at Mediamarkt
Buy Monark Deluxe Edition for PS4 for 59.99 euros at FNAC