Momo thanks ONCE’s love and support for her birthday

TWICE’s Momo dedicates an emotional message to ONCE after celebrating her birthday and shared some photos. JYP’s K-pop group continues with their comeback promotions with “Can’t stop me”, a song with which they have managed to win some victories in music shows, they also celebrated a very special day for ONCE and the girls: meets Momo, the group’s main dancer, who shared an emotional message to her fans.

Through TWICE’s official Instagram account, Momo posted a series of photos to commemorate her birthday, which she celebrated with a dance session through the VLive platform, where she performed a fun dance cover of “Can’t stop me ”next to her managers and her pet Boo.

In K-pop it is a tradition for fans to organize different events and gifts to celebrate the idol day from a distance, the streets and subway stations of South Korea are adorned with various advertisements, events are also organized in local cafes with the theme of the group and the birthday boy, in this case Momo.

MOMO SHARES HER BIRTHDAY WISH WITH ONCE

The TWICE dance team not only held a live broadcast, they also took time to walk around the areas where fans posted various of their projects, such as advertisements on screens. Momo modeled next to each of the ads to thank ONCE for their support in their day.

She also published an emotional message to express how happy she was to receive a lot of love and congratulations, she also thanked the donations that were made in honor of her birthday and shared her wish for next year: that ONCE is by her side again. Momo celebrated 24 years of life, (25 in Korean age).

Fans shared various messages of love towards the singer, as it means a lot to them and they wanted to make her feel special. It is not known if TWICE also organized a meeting to celebrate it, but the idol assured that it was a very happy day.

