Moments where the main characters should be punished

The main characters in The Vampire Diaries committed many acts that got away with it. Hence the question that if this were real life, what choices would have led these characters behind bars?

Klaus and his ritual

To break his curse, Klaus from The Vampire Diaries needed specific sacrifices. Sadly, Aunt Jenna is one of those sacrifices, along with Jules and Elena who is miraculously saved by Uncle John.

Analyzing the event, how did no one from the town notice the smoke and light from the ritual fires? Also, it doesn’t seem like anyone has really wondered why Jenna and John suddenly disappeared in The Vampire Diaries.

Damon and Aaron

Aaron was a new supporting character in the fifth season of The Vampire Diaries. To be fair, Damon has committed many murders in his time. But, it was ironic that Damon was not caught or imprisoned for killing Aaron.

In The Vampire Diaries, Stefan finds the outside of Damon’s trunk covered in blood, and later discovers Aaron’s body inside. It’s puzzling to think that no one in town saw the blood before Stefan.

Damon and Elena crash into Mystic Grill

The Vampire Diaries audience saw that the Grill is full of travelers. But in true supernatural show fashion, there are no police or authorities. The event is never really questioned or the possible variety of charred bodies.

Damon and Elena needed to kill the Travelers to bring their loved ones back and they needed a blast, the best option was to take Damon’s car to The Vampire Diaries Mystic Grill.

Unlike The Vampire Diaries in real life, there would have been CCTV cameras or a witness implicating both Damon Salvatore and Elena.