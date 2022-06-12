Moments from the 90-day groom, which, according to fans, were written according to the script

The “Bride for 90 Days” franchise gives many viewers pleasure, but frequent disputes and dramatic moments make fans think about whether the scenes were written according to the script. The unique concept of the franchise has demonstrated many memorable chaotic couples and spawned several shocking spin-offs. However, fans often question the legality of the action on the screen, especially after several actors have stated that the shows are staged.

“The 90-day groom” attracted fans with a variety of stories and cast. People like to watch the original show to see how couples overcome the trials and tribulations of their relationship. Celebrities in reality TV are working on a wedding and other long-term goals. After eight years on the air and more than 18 spin-offs, there is no shortage of drama. This inspires viewers to take a closer look at the relationship.

Some couples constantly quarreled before the wedding day, but still got married, including Daniel from 90 Day Fiancé and Mohamed Jbali. This made fans question the authenticity of their arguments. Other actors, such as Natalie Mordovtseva and Zied Hakimi, have acting experience, and this caused surprise among the audience. Over the years, colleagues in the film have from time to time claimed that they were prompted by the producers, but this has not yet been confirmed. However, some scenes seemed too scandalous to be authentic.

Azuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata

Azuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata did not agree on their relationship. On the screen, they constantly quarreled over whose duty it was to take care of the children, take out the trash or perform other tasks, and money was always tight. Kalani often talked about divorce. However, viewers turned to the couple’s Instagram, which seemed to paint a different picture. After subscribers saw the feed filled with glowing happy photos, fans assumed that their relationship problems were fabricated for the show.

Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio

Michael Jessen and Giuliana Custodio from 90 Day Fiancé faced disagreements due to their 20-year age difference. However, their relationship became more controversial when his ex-wife Sarah Naso seemed to become suspicious of Juliana. She convinced Michael to discuss the marriage contract with Juliana on screen. According to SoapDirt, the scene was scripted. Sarah claimed that the producers approached her and prompted her to ask these questions. Michael agreed, accusing the producers of creating a drama.

Annie Suwan and David Toborowski

After their initial relationship difficulties were resolved, Annie Suwan and David Toborowski seem to have gone down a better path. The couple thrived, except for the typical problems in the relationship. However, in the fifth season, David’s friend Chris made a comment that made fans cringe and questioned the authenticity of this scene. Chris asked if Annie from 90 Day Fiancé could help him around the house and also asked for a Thai massage by the pool. After that, they turned to various sources, claiming that they were asked to pronounce these lines of the script. Chris also stated that he didn’t like the massage remark.

As a result, scandalous television gets excellent ratings. Although it is possible (but not proven) that producers suggest some couples, including Julia and Brandon, this reduces the credibility of the show. As more seasons come out, the accusations keep coming. Since several episodes have now been released in season 9, there have already been rumors about scripted scenes and staged scenes. Some viewers are cynical about this year’s 90-day groom.