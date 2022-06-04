Moments from Day 90: Single Life Fans Believe They Were Scripted

There are not so many seasons of “90-day Groom: The Only Life”, but the audience thought that many scenes were written according to the script. The “Lonely Life” starred previous actors of the “90-day Groom” who did not succeed with their initial love interest. Some couples seem to have had a more sincere dating experience. Jesse Mister originally appeared in the TV series “The Groom for 90 Days: Up to 90 Days” with his love interest Darcy Silva.

Their paths parted after their stormy relationship turned out to be fruitless. He then appeared with another previous cast member, Jennifer Tarasona. At first, their equally smug manners seemed to have led to their demise. Nevertheless, Jesse and Jennifer from The Single Life took a liking to each other. Now they travel the world and buy houses.

Alas, some other couples, for example, Stephanie Matto, found themselves in a more awkward position. Stephanie was going to lose her celibacy, but after taking two baths with two different unsuccessful love interests, she seemed ready to give up. However, some scenes in the series seemed too excessive, which led viewers to believe that they were influenced by the film crew.

Natalie Mordovtseva

Natalie Mordovtseva often surprises the audience. Dramatic shocks were in her relationship with the American Mike Youngquist. After the relationship ended abruptly, Natalie reappeared in the second season of The Bachelor’s Life. After Natalie’s overly touchy date from The Single Life ended with a slap in the face and disclosure of information about potential deportation on the Tell All show, viewers could not help but recall the Ukrainian’s past as an actress. Her conversation with her new boyfriend Josh about children and marriage seemed forced, and it seemed that she only wanted to increase her fame with the franchise.

Big Ed Brown

After appearing alongside his old love, Rosemary Vega, Big Ed Brown became an infamous film partner. Although he planned to propose by the end of the trip to the Philippines, the relationship didn’t work out, which led to him pursuing Liz Woods. Liz didn’t seem to like being in Big Ed’s presence. However, despite her lack of enthusiasm, Big Ed from The Single Life kissed Liz, and she had to directly tell him to slow down the relationship. The whole scene made the audience feel as uncomfortable as Liz, and it was just a hint of the chaos to come. They are currently planning their wedding, which leads viewers to speculate that Liz may have rethought her feelings based on his wealth and fame.

Tanya Maduro and Singin Colchester

Although Tanya Maduro and Singin Colchester had different personalities and goals in life, many viewers thought that the couple would last a long time. Unfortunately, Singin made his debut in “The Only Life”, telling about his tearful breakup with Tanya. However, the moments leading up to their separation were not like a couple on the verge of grief. Despite the tension, their relationship didn’t seem out of the ordinary. Tanya and Singin from The Single Life lived together, slept next to each other and still had sex. Viewers couldn’t help but notice that there were no significant changes between the “separated” couple, which led them to believe that they were pretending to stay in the franchise.

After all, it’s understandable why some scenes might be more staged than others. Shocking moments and chaotic scenes are the key to good television. This is a common statement in the 90-day Groom franchise, including the newest season of the original series. With rumors of a new season, viewers want to see if the returning partners in the film “90-day Groom: The Only Life” will be more sincere in their endeavors.