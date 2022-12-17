Mom Is Stunned to Notice Two Black Eyes Looking at Her Through The Christmas Tree.

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after discovering two “creepy” black eyes staring at her from inside her Christmas tree.

Content creator Gina (gina_premmama) was scared for her life after noticing a mysterious creature hiding in the branches of her festive fir tree.

In a 13-second clip with almost 3 million views, a woman filmed her shocking discovery as she carefully used a broom to push aside the branches of her tree.

As she pushed the branches aside, a pair of tiny beady eyes stared at her among the Christmas lights and snow-covered branches.

The unknown little creature sat motionless and looked almost as scared as Gina when Michael Buble’s song “It’s Starting to Look a Lot like Christmas” was playing in the background.

“I think I see something,” Gina wrote in a text overlay of the viral video, and the caption simply read: “Help!!!!!!”

TikTok users rushed to the comments to share what they would do if they were in Gina’s place.

“Just like I would just set the whole tree on fire,” one user wrote. “Open the door and throw out the whole tree!” another added.

“I would have destroyed the whole tree in a panic,” a third shared, while another said they “would have died on the spot.”

Others, however, found the little creature not scary, but rather cute.

“Charming, save them, name them and save them,” one of them commented. “So cute, he wants to be a decoration!” another wrote.

“Oooh, he deserves Christmas too,” added a third.

In a subsequent video, Gina revealed that the animal was actually a mouse. She filmed her two cats chasing the animal before safely putting it outside.

“No mouse was harmed in the making of this video,” she said. “He’s safely outside now with my Christmas tree.”