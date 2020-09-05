Mom: Anna Faris leaves the series after 7 seasons

After 7 years giving life to Christy, Anna Faris has announced that she will leave the production of Mom. In her farewell statement, the actress claims that working on the series was one of the most rewarding moments of her career.

Who also spoke were the producers of the comedy. In a joint statement, Warner Bros, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions stated that Anna Faris has always been the first and only choice for the role of Christy. The producers thanked the actress for her 7 years on the series and wished the best in her new career.

Faris’ departure was announced just days before the start of season 8 production. Recordings are scheduled to begin on September 14, a little later than usual, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mom’s future

It is not yet clear how the writers will explain Christy’s absence in season 8. However, being one of the main characters in the series, his departure should be addressed in the first episode of the new year.

Mom is one of CBS ‘most successful series with 10 Emmy nominations and two awards for best supporting actress in a comedy for Allison Janney. In Brazil, you can follow the series through the paid channel Warner Channel or through the streaming platform, Globoplay.



