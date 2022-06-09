Molly Sims reveals her innermost secrets of beauty and fashion in honor of National Outlet Day

Us Weekly has a partnership, so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Molly Sims is an absolute multidefice. The world-famous supermodel, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star graced the covers of fashion magazines and defiled the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show catwalk. She is also a triple threat on television as an actress, presenter and producer (fun fact: she is the senior in the program “Organize with the help of The Home Edit”). In addition, the mother of three launched her own popular podcast about health and beauty, Lipstick on the Rim. But one of the unofficial Sims titles that you probably don’t know about? A lover of outlet shopping.

“I’ve never met an outlet that I didn’t like,” Sims exclusively told Us Weekly. We had the pleasure to chat with a blonde beauty on the eve of the first ever National Shopping Day in outlets on June 11 and 12. In honor of this new holiday, Simon Premium Outlets and Mills celebrate major offers and gifts available to customers around the world. country. The grand prize includes a premium electric car and $20,000 worth of shopping at any Simon store. Register!

Simon

“You can go shopping, you have a chance to buy an electric car and get a chance to earn $20,000. So it’s really cool,” Sims said. “I like to celebrate the National Margarita Day, and I really like to celebrate the National Outlet Day. It’s just two days, because there’s not enough time to do it in one.”

The Las Vegas alum has been shopping at Simon stores for over 20 years. She still visits Cabazon stores in Palm Springs and Woodbury Common stores in New York, choosing gifts for the holidays or saving on investments. “You can find amazing bags, amazing coats, jackets,” Sims said. “To be honest, they have everything: fashion, beauty, home.”

Courtesy of Molly Sims

If there’s any celebrity we trust to give us skin care tips, it’s Molly Sims – after all, natural beauty shone even through Zoom. She revealed some of her must-have makeup products and anti-aging secrets, but it was this powerful advice that really resonated with Us: “Play hard, work hard. I think the way I look, the way I feel, and I think they’re very connected. Be able to turn around, don’t get stuck,” Sims said. “I think your thinking can keep you young. I really am.”

Spa treatments are good, but is it wisdom? Priceless.

Keep reading to find out more recommendations from Sims!

Laneige Night Lip Mask

Amazon

“I like the Laneige lip mask. I love him for my children, I love him for my husband, I love him for myself. It’s nice. I like it, it gives a great shine.”

IGK First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo

Amazon

Sims’ favorite dry shampoo? “Oribe, Cloran or IGK. It’s incredible!” she blurted out.

Elaluz Cali Queen Face Palette

rotate

“This is a shimmering palette from Elaluz. It’s not expensive. Cali Queen Face Palette. And it’s a great bronzer, and they also have two shimmers and a splash of pink. Great for a palette, but not expensive.”

Clarins Comfort Lip Oil

Nordstrom

“Dior makes a great lip gloss for lips, but Clarins made a fraud out of it. It’s a little cheaper. There’s the same applicator. People are obsessed with it.”

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+

Sephora

“If you want to do something else, you can make SS cream SPF 50 for everyone who is constantly on the street, and you can dilute it a little. I do this with the help of Rodial Glow Drops, which really give a beautiful shine.”

Transparent gel for eyebrows of strong fixation Anastasia Beverly Hills

Sephora

“There is nothing better than Anastasia’s gel eyebrows. I use clear, and your eyebrows don’t move for several days.”

Broad-spectrum sunscreen Supergoop Glow Screen SPF 40

Nordstrom

“I also love the Glow Screen primer when I’m not at home, it’s amazing. It has an SPF of 40. It’s broad-spectrum, gives you a bit of radiance, but also acts as a primer.”

Wander Beauty Double Date Compact lipstick for lips and cheeks

Nordstrom

“Vander does a double double date for lips and cheeks. It’s a really beautiful color.”

Ole Henriksen C-Rush Moisturizing Gel with Vitamin C

Sephora

“To every person, I don’t care if you’re 20 or 50, you need vitamin C cream. If you want to play Barbara [Sturm] and pay more, or if you want to play Ole Henriksen and pay less. Vitamin C is needed for lightening.”

Lancer Skincare The Method: Polishing exfoliating scrub for normal and combination skin

Nordstrom

“You need to do a peeling. Dr. Lancer does — it’s called a “Method.” It’s a little strong, they make it more sensitive that I leave in the shower a couple of times a week. If you undress, you want to return moisture to the skin. You want hydration, so you need to exfoliate,” Sims said. “Consistency is everything that goes into your routine, as well as taking care of your skin.”

And don’t forget to check out the Simon Premium Outlets stores dedicated to the National Outlet Day. “Massive discounts, massive discounts, offers, exclusives,” Sims enthused. “It’s amazing.” Happy shopping!