Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are expecting their first child

Molly-Mae Haig (23) is very happy! Three years ago, the TV star took part in the British version of “Love Island”. On the show, she met and fell in love with Tommy Fury. They’ve been a couple ever since. A few weeks ago, Tommy announced that he would like to propose to his girlfriend very soon. But now there were other amazing news from the two: Molly-Mae and Tommy are expecting their first child!

Molly-Mae posted a video on Instagram of how she confessed her love to her Tommy on “Love Island”. But suddenly you could see the influencer’s tummy in the clip! The boxer gently put his hand on the belly of the mother of his unborn child. “I can’t wait to share with you adventures that we never dreamed of,” Molly—Mae signed the cute post.

Numerous subscribers congratulated Molly-Mae and Tommy on their pregnancy, including many former candidates for “Love Island”. Zoey, a 23-year-old sister, also wrote: “I love you three so much. You’re going to be incredible parents.”