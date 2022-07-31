Mojang Studios Uses Minecraft to Bring Real Historical Castles to Life

Mojang Studios has joined forces with the National Endowment for Archaeology Festival to recreate the real Corfe Castle in Dorset, England, in Minecraft. While Mojang’s open-world blockbuster is primarily a survival game, players have used the Minecraft sandbox to create their own creations from a wide range of blocky materials, often recreating the setting and characters from other games such as Poppy Playtime and The Legend of Zelda: Breath. wildlife in the process.

Talented Minecraft players have also created impressive images of real-life locations such as the Orleans Cathedral in France and the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, capturing the places that inspired them with an amazing amount of detail. Others have built realistic cityscapes made in Minecraft, which can easily be mistaken for real photos thanks to the modern architecture, which goes well with the blocky aesthetics of Minecraft. Now Minecraft developers are actively working together with historical organizations to recreate real historical landmarks in a very successful sandbox game.

Related: Minecraft City Photo Looks Just Like Real Life

According to Eurogamer, Xbox and Mojang Studios have announced a partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation to recreate the legendary Corfe Castle in Dorset, England, as part of the National Trust’s Archaeology Festival. According to the official Xbox UK Twitter account, this historic re-creation project is being carried out in the recent Minecraft The Wild update, and Xbox hopes not only to recreate Korf Castle in its current state, but also to “restore it to its former glory” with the help of historian Alice Loxton and content creator GrianMC. Minecraft players with the skills necessary for recovery will be able to help by logging into the specified Minecraft server in Korf Castle. Martin Papworth, an archaeologist working at the National Foundation, expressed satisfaction and gratitude to Xbox for helping young people get acquainted with the rich history of Great Britain with the help of technology, and GrianMC added that it there was “a great experience working with the National Recovery Fund.” Korf Castle in Minecraft” and that the project “corresponded to my interests.”

The Korf Castle project in Minecraft can contribute to education

A thousand years of history, and we rethought it in the update of The Wild from @Minecraft 😱

With the help of @History_Alice and @GrianMC, we have restored the ruins of the castle of Korf @NationalTrust to its former glory ⚒ pic.twitter.com/GUcQuFJCOv

— Xbox UK (@xboxuk) July 29, 2022

GrianMC was also excited about the possibilities of using games as a learning tool, which Mojang plans to develop with the release of the Minecraft: Education Edition package of the Korf Castle Restoration project to help children in classrooms across the UK. This is not the first time a major video game has been used as a teaching tool, as Ubisoft recently launched the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla “Discovery Tour: Viking Age” non-combat mode as a standalone game that can be used to teach children. life was like in the British Isles in the late 800s.

Similarly, Minecraft seems like the perfect game to use for educational purposes, given its strong emphasis on building and survival skills. However, it can also be used to recreate famous landmarks such as Korf Castle, with the bonus that curious players will learn more about these ancient structures after recreating them in Minecraft.