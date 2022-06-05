Modification of God of War opposes the Master Chief to the Killer of Fate

Since the release of God of War on PC, fans have seen a lot of incredible mods. While the Simpsons, part of Norse mythology, were certainly interesting, the Internet got even more fun from the recent battle between Master Chief and Kratos.

Although gamers were able to get the Master Chief to fight Kratos in Fortnite, since both characters are available as purchasable skins in the item store, there is not much that can be done in the Epic Battle Royale game. Fortunately, those hoping for a more intuitive fight are in luck, as they can now see Kratos fighting Master Chief in the latest God of War game. In this fashion, a fierce battle took place between John 117 and the Ghost of Sparta, in which Master Chief replaced Baldur. Now this mod has evolved.

While many fans enjoyed Kratos’ encounter with Master Chief, modders continue to change character models to create more interesting battle scenes. In the latest fashion, none other than the Fate Killer tears and tears his way through the Nine Realms, with Master Chief in place of Kratos and the main character Duma taking the place of Baldur. The mod in question used models made by Omega Fantasy and MarcosRC, and the video showing the battle came from lolmetwice.

Although hearing the characters speak like Kratos and Baldur is a bit unpleasant, the modders have put an effect on their voices to make them a little more accurate. As many people remember, the first major boss fight in God of War perfectly demonstrates Baldur’s strength, as he deals several strong blows to Kratos. Thus, the fight is by no means a squash match, which should please fans of Doom Slayer and Master Chief. Over the years, many have debated which character will last the longest, pointing to the strengths of the praetor costume and Mjolnir armor. So seeing them together is exciting.

In Battle, the Master Chief is armed with an energy sword in a battle between large sets, striking at the Fate Killer as the battle progresses. Seeing two characters toss each other into the air is very cool, as is the moment when the Master Chief uses his energy sword to cling to the wall. However, as in the original battle between Baldur and Kratos, the result is the same. When the Chief takes the place of Kratos’ character model, he wins by breaking the neck of the Destiny Fighter at the end of the fight.

As more and more PlayStation games like Marvel’s Spider-Man are coming to PC, fans can expect to create similar mods. However, considering how great the battle between Baldur and Kratos is, it will probably continue to be used as it is the perfect template for dream matches in video games.

God of War is already available on PC, PS4 and PS5.