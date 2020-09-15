Modest Lifestyle: Meet the Car Jennifer Aniston Drives

Over the years, Jennifer Aniston has become one of the most beloved actresses in the industry. The actress, who rose to fame for the role of Rachel on Friends, has a net worth of $ 300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

With that fortune, Jennifer Aniston can buy practically anything she wants. However, when it comes to cars, the American prefers the modest style.

She also owns the Toyota Prius, which is an environmentally friendly hybrid vehicle, and at the time of purchase she spent $ 22,000. Not bad, don’t you think?

The decision to buy the vehicle must have been informed by Cameron Diaz, as she is one of his great friends and also owns a Prius.

Jennifer was seen in the Prius at a time when the Hollywood entertainment scene was coming to life and celebrities had flashy cars.

So here’s a Hollywood diva who is the least diva when it comes to cars. All that matters to you is comfort, fuel economy and the environment.



