Moderna’s new coronavirus vaccine is now in California

The state seeks to reach its goal of one million doses of the vaccine before the end of 2020

On Monday, the state of California received the first batch of the new coronavirus vaccine developed by the American laboratory Moderna, after receiving approval for emergency use by the FDA.

Through a message on Twitter, Governor Gavin Newsom assured that the state received a total of 110,300 doses of the new immunizing cocktail against the virus.

110,300 of the Moderna #COVID19 vaccine arrived today in CA. CA is expecting 672,600 doses to arrive throughout the week. While we wait for mass distribution in the coming months—we have to take this disease seriously. Please continue to be safe, stay home, and wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/uMq6LKmfuH — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 21, 2020

According to the president, the state expects to receive a total of 672,600 doses from this laboratory before the end of December, reaching more than one million doses between the Moderna and Pfizer versions.

Yet even though the vaccine is already being administered statewide in hospitals and nursing homes and nursing homes, it has come late for 22,923 Californians who have lost their lives and 1,925,007 who have been infected.

The final weeks of November and those leading up to December have been the deadliest and most widespread in the state since the start of the pandemic in March.



