Moderna vaccine should be the next approved in the US

Moderna’s covid-19 vaccine received a positive rating from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday. The opinion, released before a meeting to define its approval for emergency use, indicates that it will be the second immunization authorized in the United States.

According to the regulatory agency, whose function is similar to that performed by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the data from phase 3 of recently revised clinical tests confirmed the previous evaluation, which had already indicated an efficacy of 94.1% of the vaccine of Modern against the new coronavirus.

The clinical trial organized by the American laboratory was attended by 30 thousand people in the country. The side effects presented, such as fever, fatigue and headache, among other mild symptoms, were considered unpleasant but not dangerous, according to the FDA.

In the report, the entity also reports that the immunizer had similar points of effectiveness between different groups – age, gender, racial, ethnic and people at high risk of covid-19. She also points out that the vaccine’s benefits outweigh its risks of use, based on the scientific evidence analyzed.

Approval on the way?

According to sources heard by The New York Times, approval for the emergency use of Moderna’s vaccine should be announced next Friday (18), with free application in the population starting on Monday (21).

If the decision is confirmed, it will allow millions of Americans to have access to a second immunization option, remembering that Pfizer started immunization yesterday (14) in various parts of the country, serving primarily health professionals.

In early December, Moderna claimed to have the capacity to deliver between 100 and 125 million doses in the first quarter of 2021. Most of them (between 85 and 100 million) are expected to be in the US, while the rest will be delivered in other countries.



