Moderna to supply Covid-19 vaccine to EU

Moderna previously announced that its Covid-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective.

The American biotech firm Moderna will become the sixth company to supply a candidate coronavirus vaccine to the European Union after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said a 160 million euro deal was reached. dose.

“I am pleased to announce that tomorrow we will approve a new contract to secure another Covid-19 vaccine,” von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

The agreement will allow the EU to buy up to 160 million doses of the vaccine developed by Moderna.

Moderna: Effectiveness of the vaccine against Covid-19

Last week, the American company announced that its vaccine has shown an effectiveness of 94.5 percent in the prevention of Covid-19, according to the results of provisional late-stage clinical trials and the information was released in La Verdad Noticias.

Moderna’s ‘drug’ is the first vaccine from outside Europe for which the bloc has reached an agreement.

The five previous agreements were signed with EU-based biotech companies and Britain’s AstraZeneca.

Brussels said such a diversified portfolio will ensure that the EU is well prepared for vaccination against Covid-19, once the candidate vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective.

Russia’s Sputnik V, which became the world’s first registered vaccine in August, can also be used in the European Union, as member state Hungary received its first samples last week.

Budapest insists that it will carry out clinical trials of the Russian vaccine, despite opposition from Brussels, which says foreign vaccines, not certified within the bloc, are not valid.

On Tuesday, the team behind Sputnik V said its vaccine was at least 95 percent effective, surpassing previous expectations.

The result was based on data from phase III trials, involving almost 20,000 volunteers.



