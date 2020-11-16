Moderna covid-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective

The North American pharmaceutical Modern said, on Monday (16), that its vaccine against the new coronavirus is 94.5% effective. In the announcement, made in a press release, details about Phase 3 of the survey were explained, which involved 30,000 people in the United States.

An analysis of the data revealed that among 95 participants with a positive diagnosis for covid-19, only 5 were immunized with the vaccine, called mRNA-1273, while the rest received doses of placebo.

In another scenario, the analysis of a group of 11 participants with more severe cases of the disease, who were in the group that received the false doses, preliminarily indicated that no vaccinated participant fell ill or had his health condition severely worsened.

Urgency

Moderna’s CEO, Stéphane Bancel, commented that the findings form a “pivotal moment”, reinforcing that each day of research is fundamental. The company’s statement is encouraging, especially when compared to the recent results of Pfizer’s vaccine, BNT162b2, which was 90% effective, but is more volatile and needs special storage and transport care. The mRNA-1273, in turn, can be stored for up to 30 days in a common household refrigerator.

The company expects to manufacture 20 million doses of the vaccine in 2020 for the United States, and is expected to produce between 500 million and 1 billion doses in 2021 worldwide.

Moderna seeks approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the federal agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, to release emergency vaccine use in the coming weeks due to the country’s current situation in the pandemic – which registered 180 thousand new cases just last Friday.



