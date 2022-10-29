“Modern Warfare 2” the best attachments and equipment M16

Here’s how to set up M16

Now that Modern Warfare 2 is out and in the hands of players, we’re starting to get a better understanding of which weapons will dominate the early meta. The M16 is certainly a contender, offering unsurpassed stability and perfect shooting at medium range.

To get the most out of the M16, you need to customize it with the best attachments available. Then you can think about additional weapons, tactical and deadly equipment settings, as well as perks. You can experiment with this, so we did most of the work for you.

Read on to learn about the best M16 gear in Modern Warfare 2, including attachments, gear, and perks.

“Modern Warfare 2” the best M16 attachments

Let’s start with the best M16 attachments for use in Modern Warfare 2. You will find them in the list below:

Optics: SZ SRO-7

Warehouse: Corio Precio Factory

Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Under the barrel: VX Pineapple

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

Opening these devices, you may notice that you cannot maximize the level of your weapons. This is due to the new general progression receiver system. You will need to level up guns like the M4, Lachmann-556, FTAC Recon and 556 Icarus to unlock each attachment. Go to the progression tab to find what you need.

These nozzles give preference to speed and controllability, and also reduce recoil. You will be able to run and shoot quickly after detecting the target. This is an assault rifle assembly, so it works best at medium range.

Best M16 loading

The M16 is a great gun, but it won’t win matches by itself. Instead, you need to make sure that all your equipment matches the style and pace of the game. Here’s the best gear for M16 in Modern Warfare 2:

Secondary: P890

Tactics: Stun grenade

Deadly: contactless mine

Perk 1: Explosive Squad

Perk 2: Double Time

Bonus Ability: Hard Line

Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Field Update: deployable cover

Run with this gear and you’ll be able to tank explosives by setting up cover and climbing up for head shots. Stun grenades allow you to stun enemies, and it is simply necessary to hang semtex on camping sites. Bomb Squad will allow you to tank explosives, and Double Time will mean that you will move faster by ducking. Finally, Deployable Cover and Ghost are a great pair, providing stealth and stability.

This is the best M16 download in Modern Warfare 2. To learn more about the game, be sure to check out our guide to the best kill sequences.

