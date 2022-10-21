“Modern Warfare 2”, Captain Price, “Really Insisted” That He Become A Scouse

Neil Ellis and Barry Sloane talked about what it was like to play characters who became fan favorites from the first Modern Warfare trilogy, and how they brought their personality to the reboot.

Sloan, who plays Captain Price in the reboot of Modern Warfare, says the reaction to his performance was “fantastic,” and adds that he saw an opportunity in Price’s role because he appreciates Price’s first actor Billy Murray.

“Murray showed an incredible game, it was amazing,” Sloane praises

“That’s why people are concerned about Captain Price from the very beginning. However, I was the first actor who had the opportunity to move it — to physically embody it and make a 3D, modern version. I was excited and I paid tribute to him, I tried to add elements of his performance and choice, of course, in tone.”

However, Sloan also had a place to bring a little bit of his personality into the mix. “I played Scouse for him at the auditions, and I really insisted on it because, in my opinion, we don’t have enough Scouse superheroes. But we decided not to go down that path, but to go somewhere where Billy did it. Billy is a little more trimmed, a little more in the system — I think mine is a little more working class. I went from that point of view and invested some of it, but then added aspects of myself, and Infinity Ward provided me with that.”

Meanwhile, Ellis, who plays John “Sope” McTavish in Modern Warfare 2, says he is “deeply grateful” to the Soap’s first actor, Kevin McKidd, “for putting his time and talent into making the role of Sope McTavish a legacy like Captain Price to guys like me could try.”

However, Ellis acknowledged that it can be difficult to step into a traditional role, and stressed that it’s important not to try to emulate her too much. “I think the best advice I’ve received is to commit to putting as much of myself into the role as possible, even if it makes me feel insecure because it’s an actor’s job, not relying on someone else’s particular acting. like a crutch.”

“I think you’ll see in the game, especially with the chemistry and the relationship with the Ghost, that we both bring some lighter moments to it, which is really closer to my own personality,” Ellis added.

Outside of the role, Sloan jokes that playing such an iconic character in Call Of Duty gave him “good ammunition” for the “damn annoying question” that actors are asked.

“[If] you’re an actor, [people] will say:”Oh, are you into anything I know?” You can… there are tons of things you can say and they will answer: “I don’t know.” But if you say, “I’m playing Call Of Duty,” they’ll answer: “Are you playing Call Of Duty?!” is instantly recognizable — it’s like saying you’re playing Superman or Batman. They’re coming, oh, it’s real!”