Modern Love: Amazon’s 2nd season cast is revealed

The Modern Love series, produced and distributed by Amazon Prime Video, recently announced which new cast members will be part of its 2nd season. Among the highlights is actor Kit Harington, famous for playing the bastard Jon Snow in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Besides him, there is also the participation of Minnie Driver, Ben Rappaport, Miranda Richardson, Garrett Hedlund, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Susan Blackwell, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Lucy Boynton and Tom Burke.

Anna Paquin, winner of the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1994, also joins the cast alongside Zoe Chao, Maria Dizzia, Dominique Fishback, Kathryn Gallagher, Telci Huynh, Nikki M. James, Aparna Nancherla, Larry Owens, Zane Pais, Isaac Powell, Milan Ray, Jack Reynor, Marquis Rodriguez, James Scully, Lulu Wilson, Don Wycherley, Jeena Yi and Grace Edwards.

It is not yet known exactly what will be the role of each of these people, but it seems that they will be spread throughout the 2nd season in characters quite different from each other.

Learn more about the 2nd season of Modern Love, from Amazon Prime Video

A public and critical success, the anthological series Modern Love will win seven more episodes on Amazon’s streaming platform. The first season featured the participation of Anne Hathaway and Dev Patel in romantic stories full of emotions.

“We are very excited to be able to produce the 2nd season of this series and have the opportunity to show [the audience] what is most important,” said John Carney, production showrunner, in an official press release released on Monday. (22).

“With so many uncertainties in our current world, these stories are able to convey truth and love to people everywhere in the world. I am very grateful to be part of this ”, he concluded.

Let’s wait for more news!