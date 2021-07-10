Modern Family: 7 Similar Series for Family Comedy Fans

Modern Family: One of the greatest comedy series in history, Modern Family enjoyed huge success throughout all 11 seasons, placing itself on the series’ biggest shelf and standing alongside such renowned comedies as Friends, How I Met Your Mother, The Office and Seinfeld.

Showing the dramas and adventures of an American family, the series makes you love and connect with all the characters, who have unique traits and special qualities. The creation and development of characters can be the great differential of the production, which saw its actors and actresses evolve during the years of recording.

Unfortunately, the show came to an end and left many fans dying of homesickness. To try to solve the situation, Minha Série set up a list with 7 series similar to Modern Family for you to watch.

7. Black-ish

Black-ish tells the story of an upper-middle-class black family who is trying to find their place in their neighborhood. In between, he still has to deal with the dramas and complications of the whole family, all with a good bit of comedy.

The show brings serious debates and themes, such as racism, and is also accurate in moments of humor. To give you an idea of ​​the success of Black-ish, the ABC Studios series has already generated two spin-offs: Grown-ish and Mixed-ish.

6. This is Us

Okay, here we have a pretty big gender difference. This is Us is far from being a comedy like Modern Family, but it makes the list for “family situations”. The NBC series manages to accurately represent the life of a family, with the dramas, the pains, the joys and the fights.

In a very moving and moving way, This Is Us follows the story of triplets, covering their lives as adults, children and even the romance of their parents before they were born.

5. The Middle

The Middle is about the Heck family, a low-class, drama-filled family. The story is narrated by the mother, Frankie, who works as a car salesman and has to take care of her three children: Axl, Sue and Brick. Mike, Frankie’s husband, is a manager at a local quarry.

Each child has a peculiarity. Axl is popular but has academic problems. Sue strives to be more social and, ultimately, Brick is an extremely introverted book hog. All family situations are explored in a comical and sometimes emotional way.

4. Schitt’s Creek

The series tells the story of the Rose family, who lose their entire fortune after a partner commits a fraud. After bankruptcy, the family moves to the small town of Schitt’s Creek to try to rebuild. Schitt’s Creek is a brilliant comedy that explores the reality-changing dramas of a once-rich family.

Unlike Modern Family, the love between family members is not very present, but it can surprise during the program. Created and starring Eugene Levy, the series won an Emmy for best comedy in 2020.

3. Fresh Off The Boat

Have you ever imagined the situations and the shock that must be a strong change of culture with your whole family? Well, Fresh Off The Boat brings that, in a way. The series is inspired by the memories of Eddie Huang and follows a Taiwanese family trying to get used to Orlando after moving from… Washington?!

The series is very funny, light and fun to watch, just like Modern Family. And it may be something to identify with for many young people who have had to move in their lifetime.

2. The Goldbergs

The Goldbergs is another series inspired by the reality of the show’s creator, based on the life memoirs of Adam F. Goldberg. The series takes place in the 1980s and features a loving and somewhat “out of the house” family.

In the house, there are the authoritarian and strong-willed couple Murray and Beverly, and three children: Erica, an angry young woman; Berry, a boy with middle child syndrome; and Adam, a nerdy little filmmaker and the mind behind the show. Lastly, there is the cool grandfather.

1. Arrested Development

When it comes to a family having to deal with problems, the best candidates are Arrested Development’s Bluth family. The Bluths are eccentric, involved in some nonsense over money, and have to deal with family crises. All this at the same time.

The series was a big hit between 2003 and 2006 on Fox, until it was canceled. Six years later, Netflix bought the rights and finished Arrested Development as the show deserved, with two more seasons for fans.