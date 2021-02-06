Models that will receive realme UI 2.0 Update Announced

China-based smartphone maker realme is starting to release Android 11-based user interface realme UI 2.0 for many devices. Among the devices that will receive the update, there are also budget-friendly models.

Smartphone maker realme, a subsidiary of BBK Electronics, has accelerated the realme UI 2.0 update for many phones. The company is sending the new update to both its budget-friendly phones, mid-segment phones and flagship phones.

Although many realme devices will receive Android 11 based realme UI 2 update, some devices may receive this update later than others. Here, we can say that the upper segment models will receive updates earlier.

Features to come with realme UI 2.0

realme UI 2.0 includes many features. One of them is sharing music simultaneously. With this feature, music can be shared with both wired and wireless headphones at the same time. In addition, the customizable notification panel and the improved dark theme are among the features that the company will offer to its users with its new user interface.

In addition to these, the advanced customizable AoD (Always-on-Display) feature is among the features waiting for the users. Apart from these, there are many large and small features.

Models that will receive realme UI 2.0 update

realme c series

realme C3

realme C3i

realme C11

realme C15

realme C12

realme C17

realme v series

realme v5

realme v3

realme narzo series

realme narzo 10

realme narzo 10A

realme narzo 20

realme narzo 20A

realme narzo 20A Pro

realme x series

relame X50 Pro 5G

realme X50 5G

realme X2 Pro

realme X2 (730G)

realme XT

realme X

realme X3

realme X3 Super Zoom

realme X7

realme X7 Pro

realme X50m

realme X50 Pro Player

other realme models

realme 5 Pro, realme Q

realme 3 Pro

realme X Youth Edition

realme 6

realme 6s

realme 6 Pro

realme 6i

realme 7i

realme 7

realme 7 Pro