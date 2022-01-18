Modder Ports Original Tomb Raider To Game Boy Advance

Tomb Raider: A modder has achieved the feat of running Tomb Raider on a Game Boy Advance. Nintendo’s late portable never did very well displaying 3D graphics, and yet Lara Croft’s original adventure ended up working very well on the pocket video game screen.

The feat was achieved by XProger, responsible for creating the open source project known as “OpenLara”, which allows porting the first Tomb Raider to the original Xbox, 3DO, iPhone and 3DS. Now, of course, the GBA has joined the select list.

XProger shared the results of his work on Twitter, where his video quickly went viral — probably because people didn’t expect to see a relatively heavy, 3D-looking game run satisfactorily on the handheld. Below, you can see a little bit of what the modder managed to accomplish with his port.

“There are still a lot of things to improve,” XProger said on the GBATemp forum, where he explained that he still needs to optimize the game’s internal content and videos so that everything can fit into a small cartridge with just 32MB of storage space.

Although the modder claims he still needs to optimize the port, it’s amazing that he was able to take the title to the GBA and make it run at a pretty decent frame rate.

According to XProger, his work is still in the Alpha stage and only three levels of Tomb Raider are available to play in the Game Boy Advance port.