Mod released that plays Skyrim at 60FPS on PlayStation 5

We have good news for Skyrim players who own PlayStation 5: A brand new mode has been shared that allows you to play the game at 60FPS on the PlayStation 5 console. With this mode, you can play the game on PlayStation 5 consoles at 60FPS. Developed by Wrighton, this mod does not affect your trophy in any way unlike other modes. Those who use another mode can continue to win trophies with this mode.

Keep earning trophies with Skyrim mod

If you want to play the game at 60FPS on PlayStation 5, all you have to do is download and activate the mod. If you want to continue earning trophies while using the mod, restart the game after activation. Then come to the modes section and delete or disable this mode. Even if you delete the mod, you can still play the game at 60FPS. When you close the game, you should reinstall the mod and repeat the same actions.

Note that if you have installed any mod or mods in the game other than this mod, you will not be able to earn trophies without disabling those mods.

It should also be noted that the mod also works on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 PRO, although performance improvements vary by machine.

Check out the PlayStation 5 & 60FPS gameplay video posted on YouTube by the mod’s maker below.

Skyrim’s 60FPS gameplay video

