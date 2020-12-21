Mod puts 3rd person in Cyberpunk 2077

Since the beginning of development, CD Projekt Red determined that playing Cyberpunk 2077 in first person was the path chosen for the experience, something that saddened fans of The Witcher 3. However, PC modders are already working to change the gameplay, allowing the game to be enjoyed in third person.

In a video published on YouTube by the Cineagle channel, we see V walking through the Lands Baldias in third person and with camera control of the surroundings. Because it is a mod that is not official, the result surprises and translates better animations than expected, as you can see in the protagonist’s walking movements. Check out:

It is worth mentioning that the third person mod of Cyberpunk 2077 did not illustrate combat and other elements of the game, which may not work as well in this perspective. However, as it is a recent work, it may be that in the future we will see the title running entirely in third person and with good results.

For you who don’t like first person, would playing the game this way be better? What do you think? Leave it in the comments below! Cyberpunk 2077 is available for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Google Stadia.



