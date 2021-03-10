Mobvoi TicWatch Pro S Wear OS experience

Mobvoi introduced the TicWatch Pro S smart watch, the follower of TicWatch Pro 3. “Dual Display” technology stands out as one of the most striking features of TicWatch Pro S. Here, an always-on LCD panel is added over the AMOLED screen to provide longer battery life. Although the overseas sales price of the smart watch, which also carries special health applications, is set at $ 259.99, carrying old components reduces the attractiveness of TicWatch Pro S.

The overseas sales price of TicWatch Pro S is $ 40 below the price of TicWatch Pro 3. However, this price seems to be applicable as a result of major concessions. The Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor in TicWatch Pro 3 is replacing 2016-released Snapdragon Wear 2100 in TicWatch Pro S.

TicWatch Pro S has a slightly thicker and wider case compared to Pro 3. However, despite this, the decrease in battery capacity is noticeable. Capacity of 577 mAh in Pro 3 decreases to 415 mAh in Pro S.

While this is a negligible difference in another scenario, this is noteworthy as battery life is one of the points where the Wear OS platform needs improvement.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro S was put on the market in USA, UK and Europe.