MOBOs 2022: Nova Twins, LittleSims and FKA twigs among the nominees

The organizers have introduced two new categories: Best Alternative Music Act and Best Electronic/Dance Act.
Nova Twins, Little Simz and FKA twigs are among the nominees for this year’s MOBO Awards — check out the full list below.
The annual ceremony dedicated to music of black origin is to be held in honor of the 25th anniversary at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Wednesday, November 30. Tickets can be purchased here.
As announced this morning (November 11), Nova Twins are competing for the title of Best Alternative music artist along with Skunk Anansie, Big Joanie, Bob Vylan, Kid Bookie and Loathe.
This category is new for 2022, as is Best Electronic/Dance Act. The latest list includes branches of FKA, Jax Jones, Nia Archives and more.
In a statement, Nova Twins wrote: “What a moment this is, it’s a huge win for the alternative community. Let’s remember two years ago when we wrote an open letter to today, celebrating this new category together with all the wonderful artists who help move the genre forward, as well as with Kanya [King, founder of MOBO] and the MOBO team.”
The duo continued: “Working together with Kanya, we were delighted with how fiercely she fought for what she believes in, while supporting the prosperity and development of MOBO. We hope that this new category will help future artists get more opportunities, allowing them to be the musicians they want to be, whether it’s hip-hop, rock, pop, punk, R&B or something in between, the choice is up to them.”
Nova Twins attend the Mercury Prize: Albums of the Year 2022 at St. Paul’s Church on October 18, 2022 in London, England.
Elsewhere on the list of nominees, Little Simz claims four awards: “Best Actress”, “Album of the Year” (“Sometimes I Can Be an Introvert”), “Video of the Year” (“Point And Kill”) and “Best Hip-hop Artist”. .
Central Cee also received four nominations: “Best Male Performer”, “Song of the Year” (“Doja”), “Video of the Year” (“Doja”) and “Best Exercise Performer”. He shares the “Best Male Performer” category with Dave, D-Block Europe, Digga D, Knucks and Tion Wayne.
The rest of the list of the best female performers are Mahalia, Mira May, Miss Banks, Pinkpanteress and Tiana Major9. Other MOBOs 2022 nominees include Kojey Radical, Novelist, Ezra Collective and Sean Paul.
The full list of nominees for the MOBO Awards 2022 is as follows:
Best Male Act
Central Si
Dave
D-Block Europe
Digga D
Naks
Tion Wayne
Best Female Performance
Little Sims
Mahalia
Mira May
Miss Banks
Pink pantessa
Tiana Major9
Album of the Year
Aitch – “Near Home”
Naks – Alfa-Place
Kojey Radical – “Reason to Smile”
Little Sims – “Sometimes I Can Be an Introvert”
M Huncho – “Shasing Euphoria”
Mira May – “Tales of a Miracle”
Song of the Year in collaboration with Lucozade – [public vote category]
Aitch feat. Ashanti – “Baby”
Central Si – “Dodge”
Dave — “Starlight”
Digga D & Stillbrickin — “Pump 101”
Dreya Mack, Felixthe1st and Finch Fetty — “Own Brand (Baddie)”
Potter Payper Feat. Tiggs Da Author — “Gangsteritus”
Little Sims
Best Newcomer in Association with Asos — [public Vote category]
Amaria BB
Bru-S
Kat Burns
Keys
Crystal
Flo
Jbi
Nemzzz
Nia Archives
Switch
Video of the Year in collaboration with Mccrispy – [public voting category]
Central Cee – “Doja” (directed by Cole Bennett)
Headie One, Abra Cadabra & Bandokay — “Can’t Be Us” (directed by Headie One and Don Prod)
Knucks — «Alpha House/hide & Seek” (Directed by Emil Ebrahim Kelly)
Kojey Radical Feat. Knucks — “Payback” (directed by Charlie Sarsfield and Ejiro Dafe)
Little Sims Feat. Obongjayar – “Point and Kill” (Directed by Ebenezah Blanche)
Mahalia — “Whatever Simon Says” (directed by Mahalia)
Best R&B/Soul Artist
Ella May
Mahalia
Mira May
Nao
Shakka
Tiana Major9
Best Grime Artist – [public vote category]
Blay Vision
D Double E
Frisco
Kamakadze
Manga Saint Ilar
Writer
Central Si
Best Hip Hop Artist in Connection with Mixtape Madness
D-Block Europe
Naks
Kojay Radical
Little Sims
Potter Piper
Youngs Teflon
Best Drilling Act supported by Trench – [public vote category]
Central Si
Digga D
Hide One
Ivorian doll
K-trap
Quengface
M24
Russ Millions
Unknown T
V9
Best International Performer – [public Vote category]
Beyonce
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Jack Harlow
Jazmin Sullivan
Kendrick Lamar
Skillibang
Summer Walker
Thames
Best Performance in a TV Show/Movie – [Public Vote category]
Damson Idris as Franklin Saint — “Snowfall”
Daniel Kaluuya as Otis “Oj” Heywood Jr. – No
Jasmine Jobson as Jacques — Best Boy
Kane Robinson (Kano) as Sally — Top Boy
Lashana Lynch as Nomi — “No Time to Die”
Samuel Adewunmi as the hero — “You Don’t Know Me”
Best Media Personality – [public Vote category]
Big Zoo
Chucky Online
Chunks
Harry Pinero
Xi
Mo Gilligan
Munya Chavava
Nella Rose
Jung Filly
Zese Mills
Best Alternative Music Artist in the Association Witch Marshall
Big Joanie
Bob Whelan
Kid Bookie
Hate
Nova Twins
Skunk Anansi
Best Electronic/Dance Performance supported by Mixmag
Anz
Eliza Rose
FKA Branches
Jax Jones
Nia Archives
Sherel
Best African Music Group supported by Afrozons — [public vote category]
Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)
Asake (Nigeria)
Berna Boy (Nigeria)
Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)
Kabza De Small (South Africa)
Oma Lei (Nigeria)
Oxlade (Nigeria)
Felz (Nigeria)
Ryoma (Nigeria)
Thames (Nigeria)
FKA Twigs on the BandLab NME Awards 2022 red Carpet
Eva Pentel
Best Gospel Act supported by Premier Gospel
Asha Elia
Evoked music
Rachel Kerr
Rebla
Sarah Teibo
Still Shady
Best Jazz Performance supported by Jazz Fm
Blue Laboratory of Rhythms
The Fatal Cannon
Ego Ella May
Ezra Collective
Jas Kaiser
Kokoroko
Best Caribbean Music Artist
Coffee
Popkaan
Sean Paul
Chauncey
Skillibang
Spices
Best Producer supported by Complex UK
Information
JAE5
Labrint
M1onthebeat
P2J
BSE
This year’s ceremony is being held in partnership with Lucozade, which also sponsors the “Best Song” category.
According to the press release, the line-up of the “superstar performers” and the hosts of MOBO 2022 should be revealed “very soon.”
In a previous statement , MOBO founder Kanya King CBE said: “It’s a proud moment when the MOBO Awards returns to London in honor of our big 25-year milestone, when we celebrate our legacy and also give it to the biggest stars. scene.
“25 years ago, I put my home and sanity on the line for the first MOBO Awards ceremony to be held at Connaught Rooms, and it was an incredible journey.”
King promised that MOBO’s 25th anniversary “will be the biggest celebration we’ve ever created,” adding, “I want MOBO to continue to be a beacon for the best talent this country has to offer. For the next 25 years!”