MOBOs 2022: Nova Twins, LittleSims and FKA twigs among the nominees

The organizers have introduced two new categories: Best Alternative Music Act and Best Electronic/Dance Act.

Nova Twins, Little Simz and FKA twigs are among the nominees for this year’s MOBO Awards — check out the full list below.

The annual ceremony dedicated to music of black origin is to be held in honor of the 25th anniversary at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Wednesday, November 30. Tickets can be purchased here.

As announced this morning (November 11), Nova Twins are competing for the title of Best Alternative music artist along with Skunk Anansie, Big Joanie, Bob Vylan, Kid Bookie and Loathe.

This category is new for 2022, as is Best Electronic/Dance Act. The latest list includes branches of FKA, Jax Jones, Nia Archives and more.

In a statement, Nova Twins wrote: “What a moment this is, it’s a huge win for the alternative community. Let’s remember two years ago when we wrote an open letter to today, celebrating this new category together with all the wonderful artists who help move the genre forward, as well as with Kanya [King, founder of MOBO] and the MOBO team.”

The duo continued: “Working together with Kanya, we were delighted with how fiercely she fought for what she believes in, while supporting the prosperity and development of MOBO. We hope that this new category will help future artists get more opportunities, allowing them to be the musicians they want to be, whether it’s hip-hop, rock, pop, punk, R&B or something in between, the choice is up to them.”

Mercury Prize

Nova Twins attend the Mercury Prize: Albums of the Year 2022 at St. Paul’s Church on October 18, 2022 in London, England.

Elsewhere on the list of nominees, Little Simz claims four awards: “Best Actress”, “Album of the Year” (“Sometimes I Can Be an Introvert”), “Video of the Year” (“Point And Kill”) and “Best Hip-hop Artist”. .

Central Cee also received four nominations: “Best Male Performer”, “Song of the Year” (“Doja”), “Video of the Year” (“Doja”) and “Best Exercise Performer”. He shares the “Best Male Performer” category with Dave, D-Block Europe, Digga D, Knucks and Tion Wayne.

The rest of the list of the best female performers are Mahalia, Mira May, Miss Banks, Pinkpanteress and Tiana Major9. Other MOBOs 2022 nominees include Kojey Radical, Novelist, Ezra Collective and Sean Paul.

The full list of nominees for the MOBO Awards 2022 is as follows:

Best Male Act

Central Si

Dave

D-Block Europe

Digga D

Naks

Tion Wayne

Best Female Performance

Little Sims

Mahalia

Mira May

Miss Banks

Pink pantessa

Tiana Major9

Album of the Year

Aitch – “Near Home”

Naks – Alfa-Place

Kojey Radical – “Reason to Smile”

Little Sims – “Sometimes I Can Be an Introvert”

M Huncho – “Shasing Euphoria”

Mira May – “Tales of a Miracle”

Song of the Year in collaboration with Lucozade – [public vote category]

Aitch feat. Ashanti – “Baby”

Central Si – “Dodge”

Dave — “Starlight”

Digga D & Stillbrickin — “Pump 101”

Dreya Mack, Felixthe1st and Finch Fetty — “Own Brand (Baddie)”

Potter Payper Feat. Tiggs Da Author — “Gangsteritus”

Little Sims

Best Newcomer in Association with Asos — [public Vote category]

Amaria BB

Bru-S

Kat Burns

Keys

Crystal

Flo

Jbi

Nemzzz

Nia Archives

Switch

Video of the Year in collaboration with Mccrispy – [public voting category]

Central Cee – “Doja” (directed by Cole Bennett)

Headie One, Abra Cadabra & Bandokay — “Can’t Be Us” (directed by Headie One and Don Prod)

Knucks — «Alpha House/hide & Seek” (Directed by Emil Ebrahim Kelly)

Kojey Radical Feat. Knucks — “Payback” (directed by Charlie Sarsfield and Ejiro Dafe)

Little Sims Feat. Obongjayar – “Point and Kill” (Directed by Ebenezah Blanche)

Mahalia — “Whatever Simon Says” (directed by Mahalia)

Best R&B/Soul Artist

Ella May

Mahalia

Mira May

Nao

Shakka

Tiana Major9

Best Grime Artist – [public vote category]

Blay Vision

D Double E

Frisco

Kamakadze

Manga Saint Ilar

Writer

Central Si

Best Hip Hop Artist in Connection with Mixtape Madness

D-Block Europe

Naks

Kojay Radical

Little Sims

Potter Piper

Youngs Teflon

Best Drilling Act supported by Trench – [public vote category]

Central Si

Digga D

Hide One

Ivorian doll

K-trap

Quengface

M24

Russ Millions

Unknown T

V9

Best International Performer – [public Vote category]

Beyonce

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jazmin Sullivan

Kendrick Lamar

Skillibang

Summer Walker

Thames

Best Performance in a TV Show/Movie – [Public Vote category]

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint — “Snowfall”

Daniel Kaluuya as Otis “Oj” Heywood Jr. – No

Jasmine Jobson as Jacques — Best Boy

Kane Robinson (Kano) as Sally — Top Boy

Lashana Lynch as Nomi — “No Time to Die”

Samuel Adewunmi as the hero — “You Don’t Know Me”

Best Media Personality – [public Vote category]

Big Zoo

Chucky Online

Chunks

Harry Pinero

Xi

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chavava

Nella Rose

Jung Filly

Zese Mills

Best Alternative Music Artist in the Association Witch Marshall

Big Joanie

Bob Whelan

Kid Bookie

Hate

Nova Twins

Skunk Anansi

Best Electronic/Dance Performance supported by Mixmag

Anz

Eliza Rose

FKA Branches

Jax Jones

Nia Archives

Sherel

Best African Music Group supported by Afrozons — [public vote category]

Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)

Asake (Nigeria)

Berna Boy (Nigeria)

Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)

Kabza De Small (South Africa)

Oma Lei (Nigeria)

Oxlade (Nigeria)

Felz (Nigeria)

Ryoma (Nigeria)

Thames (Nigeria)

FKA Twigs on the BandLab NME Awards 2022 red Carpet

Eva Pentel

Best Gospel Act supported by Premier Gospel

Asha Elia

Evoked music

Rachel Kerr

Rebla

Sarah Teibo

Still Shady

Best Jazz Performance supported by Jazz Fm

Blue Laboratory of Rhythms

The Fatal Cannon

Ego Ella May

Ezra Collective

Jas Kaiser

Kokoroko

Best Caribbean Music Artist

Coffee

Popkaan

Sean Paul

Chauncey

Skillibang

Spices

Best Producer supported by Complex UK

Information

JAE5

Labrint

M1onthebeat

P2J

BSE

This year’s ceremony is being held in partnership with Lucozade, which also sponsors the “Best Song” category.

According to the press release, the line-up of the “superstar performers” and the hosts of MOBO 2022 should be revealed “very soon.”

In a previous statement , MOBO founder Kanya King CBE said: “It’s a proud moment when the MOBO Awards returns to London in honor of our big 25-year milestone, when we celebrate our legacy and also give it to the biggest stars. scene.

“25 years ago, I put my home and sanity on the line for the first MOBO Awards ceremony to be held at Connaught Rooms, and it was an incredible journey.”

King promised that MOBO’s 25th anniversary “will be the biggest celebration we’ve ever created,” adding, “I want MOBO to continue to be a beacon for the best talent this country has to offer. For the next 25 years!”