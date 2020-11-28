Mobius: Don’t Bother Predicting Bitcoin Price

Famous investment expert Mark Mobius spoke to Financial News about the Bitcoin price, which has decreased recently. “Don’t bother guessing the bitcoin price,” the investor said. said.

Mark Mobius, founder of Mobius Capital Partners LLP, made some comments based on the conversations on the Bitcoin price. Mobius first stated that the current price level of Bitcoin is not based on any reliable source. He then said that BTC is completely “acting on rumors and speculation”.

“Institutional investors are responsible for Bitcoin flowing to the stock markets”

In the report, there is a statement that some big investors believe that professional investors rather than retail investors are increasing the price of Bitcoin. With Bitcoin’s big rally in 2017, many institutional investors were said to be “on the sidelines”. Referring to institutional investments in Bitcoin, Laurent Kssis, managing director of 21Shares, stated that the reason for the increase in BTC flowing to the stock markets was institutional investors.

Decline in Bitcoin is very talked about

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong suggested that the price drop seen in Bitcoin may be due to the US preparing a new cryptocurrency policy. Amrstrong said that US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin might be preparing for a restrictive cryptocurrency policy. Although this justification for the price decline seen in the Bitcoin price is still a claim, many experts and investors continue to express their comments and concerns about the Bitcoin price.

Bitcoin’s performance in the last 24 hours

Bitcoin (BTC) price has increased by 0.9% in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin, currently priced at $ 16,940, has managed to rise to $ 17,193 in the past day, according to CoinGecko data. Bitcoin had declined to as low as $ 16,500 this week.



