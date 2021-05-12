Mobile World Congress: Samsung And Lenovo Will Not Physically Attend

Mobile World Congress is planned to be held as an event with physical participation in Barcelona at the end of June. According to reports by Reuters and The Verge, representatives of Samsung and Lenovo will not be present at this year’s Mobile World Congress .

Samsung says it has “made the decision to withdraw from the physical show” and will instead attend remotely to prioritize the health and safety of its customers and employees. A Lenovo spokesperson said that the company will participate virtually, not physically, on The Verge site, and informed the GSM Association, which organized the event on Friday, about its plans. Both companies did not give any information about how to participate in the Mobile World Congress remotely.

The face-to-face event is scheduled to take place in June, despite the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and challenges in vaccine studies. Last year’s Mobile World Congress, scheduled to be held at the beginning of GSMA 2020, also struggled against the cancellation before several major brands left. In addition to the remote participation announcements from Samsung and Lenovo for this year, we learned that Google will not attend the event.

Nokia, Ericsson, Sony and Oracle are among the companies that announced that they will not participate in the personal participation Mobile World Congress.