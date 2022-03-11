Mobile Version of Call of Duty: Warzone Officially Announced

Activision has officially announced the mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone in a blog post it shared today. The post, which is a job posting, also noted the subtle difference between Warzone and Mobile.

Active in the mobile world as well as in the computer world, Activision continues to maintain its popularity in the mobile world, especially with the Call of Duty: Mobile game. While the company’s new breakthroughs in the mobile world were eagerly awaited, an unexpected news was shared today. Activision has announced the mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Sharing a blog post on its website, Activision actually gave this news with a job posting. The company called on mobile game developers to join it to develop the mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone. He also explained why Call of Duty: Mobile and Warzone will be different from each other.

“Warzone and Mobile should not be confused”

In the statement it shared, Activision stated that the newly developed Call of Duty: Warzone should not be confused with the existing Call of Duty: Mobile. The company emphasized that Call of Duty: Mobile was developed by Chinese game giant Tencent, inspired by the first battle royale game mode Blackout. He stated that Warzone will be developed by Activision’s own studios.

There is no information yet on what will be offered in the mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone. But they invite new people to the company to work on the game, from engineering to art, from marketing to many more roles.