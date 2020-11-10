Mobile phones with 8 cameras are about to become reality

Manufacturers like Apple and Google still have a “low” camera count on their smartphones, but the industry standard is to place more and more image sensors on cell phones. Lens Technology, one of the main suppliers of the mobile market, can take this scenario to another level: a patent registered by the company shows a device with no less than eight image capture modules.

The patent was registered by the company in May 2020 in China. The conceptual image of the device, shared by Let’s Do Digital, displays a smartphone with four groups of dual cameras on the back of the phone, located near the edges of the device.

In addition to not saving on the number of cameras, the phone has a screen that covers 100% of the front of the smartphone. Therefore, possibly the conceptual design also takes into account the application of a selfie camera under the display.

The eight-camera phone was first registered in China, but the material also appeared in the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in October. In other words, it seems that Lens Technology is still working on the idea.

Founded in 2003, Lens Technology provides camera and display technologies to several manufacturers on the market. The company has partnerships with giants like Apple, Samsung and Huawei.

With that in mind, it’s hard to believe that the company may end up launching its own cell phone with eight cameras. Instead, the company can develop solutions and license its ideas to major smartphone manufacturers.

To date, Lens Technology has not revealed plans to launch a cell phone or explain the patent with an eight-camera device.



