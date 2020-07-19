Mobile payments increase: How it works, tips

Systems such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay or Google Pay allow us to digitize physical credit cards, put them in the mobile and use them the same as always, only with the advantages of mobile payment and the use of biometric security systems.

In addition, NFC technology also reached classic cards, which equipped with an NFC chip allow you to pay the same as with your mobile: bringing them closer to the POS but without having to swipe them. This type of payment, baptized as ‘Contactless’, has managed to rise as the most used in Spain.

Digital Money

In the case of mobiles, this type of payment is made through specific applications called digital wallets. This type of mobile payment applications, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay, work by storing the necessary information from different cards: bank debit or credit cards, company loyalty cards or even public transport passes.

Although not all are compatible with all banks and entities, you can always use the official application or “wallet” of your bank. There are also other devices with NFC technologies, such as stickers and wearables with such built-in technology, which work the same.

Tips for mobile payment

You may have been using it since your bank / operator introduced it on your mobile, or you may not dare yet, but whether you are already a veteran of this mobile payment or if you would like to try it, here are several tips and measures that OSI, the Internet User Safety Office, offers us:

Initial Configuration and safety factors

Tips for payment and process- Install the original applications and download them only from official Google Pay and App Store stores.

– Keep your device and the applications you have installed updated. In addition, it is advisable that you have an antivirus and carry out periodic scans for malware.

– Use strong and strong passwords for applications that have access to financial data, and do not reuse them in other services.

– Establish a minimum amount, from which it is necessary to enter the PIN code, this way you will avoid that charges can be made without your knowledge.

– Never provide the credentials (identifier and PIN code) of your bank accounts.

– Beware of mobile phishing, paying attention to the SMS and social network messages or emails you receive, even if they are from known contacts or sources. Avoid clicking on the links included in them.

– Do not enable the administrator or superuser permissions on the mobile. This is called Rooting on Android or Jailbreaking on iPhone. Otherwise, if you install a fraudulent application or become infected with malware, they can modify the permissions or behaviors of the applications, being able to enable the access or reading of any sensitive data on the phone or perform any other action such as sending Premium SMS or hidden transfers without you knowing.

– Review the permissions granted to the applications you have installed on your mobile. Uninstall those that use permissions that are not necessary for its functionality.

– Do not use public Wi-Fi networks when carrying out operations with sensitive information, such as transfers or payments with your mobile.



