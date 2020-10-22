Mobile oriented content streaming service Quibi shuts down

Quibi, which started out as a short-form and mobile-focused streaming service, shuts down after running for just over six months. This makes it one of the shortest-lived streaming services to date. This report, published by the Wall Street Journal, was confirmed by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s Medium post.

In the official announcement, “We think we have run out of all our options. As a result, we reluctantly came to the difficult decision of terminating the business, returning cash to our shareholders and gracefully saying goodbye to our colleagues. ” It was said.

There are many factors that could be cited as causing Quibi to cease to exist: Launching a mobile-only streaming service when users are stuck at home at the height of a global pandemic, lack of attractive content to attract subscribers; The facts can be listed as that short-form video content has an almost endless amount of free competition in the form of YouTube, TikTok and other platforms.

Quibi points out that the idea itself was not strong enough to make an independent streaming service successful, or it failed due to timing. The company will also inform current subscribers about the deadline they can access Quibi.

It is unknown what will happen to the company’s expensive, star-studded originals and short films after the shutdown. Earlier reports pointed out that Katzenberg invited Apple, WarnerMedia and Facebook to try to buy the streaming company that was in trouble earlier this year. When these efforts failed, it was stated that Katzenberg tried to get Facebook and NBCUniversal to at least collect the Quibi’s content, but without success. However, Quibi will continue to sell the content and core technology used in its apps in the coming months.

Quibi launched with two plans on April 6, 2020, just over six months ago. There were two package options for $ 4.99 (with ads) or $ 7.99 (without ads). The company tried to differentiate itself by focusing solely on mobile devices during launch, with an innovative system where each production was shot and edited in both vertical and horizontal formats, allowing content to be displayed in any direction on a smartphone. More recently, apps for Apple TV, Android TV and Fire TV have also appeared. There was no free viewing option other than a few months of free trial.

Despite Katzenberg and co-founder and CEO Meg Whitman recovering $ 1.75 billion in investment, Quibi’s launch did not have a big impact. Moreover, despite having many big names attached to his content and even managed to win two Emmy awards, he did not manage to attract overpaid subscribers.

In a report published by application tracking company Sensor Tower in July, it was claimed that Quibi lost more than 90 percent of its subscribers after the first three-month trial period ended. On the other hand, it was stated that only 72 thousand of the 910 thousand users who initially registered, remained as paid customers. Quibi denied these numbers claiming they were “wrong in order of magnitude”, but never disclosed their actual subscriber count.



