Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Will Have Official Championship in Brazil

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang phenomenon has announced its first official championship to be held outside of Southeast Asia, and Brazil was the chosen country for this important milestone! Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) promises to bring together the best teams in the game in the country, to compete for a total prize of 30,000 dollars.

“Today we mark a new and exciting chapter for MLBB esports. The Brazilian community has long asked us for a national professional league and we decided to fulfill their wishes with the launch of MPL Brasil, in addition to encouraging the next generation of esports athletes,” said Ajay Jilka, director of regional sports partnerships at MOONTON Games, the MLBB developer.

MPL Brasil will have a total of eight participating teams, six of which will be invited directly by the organization and two will have the chance to qualify in qualifying stages. Interested teams can apply on the league’s official website to compete for qualification on July 16th and 18th.

The championship matches will be broadcast between September 14 and 19 on the game’s official accounts on Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, Nimo TV and TikTok. After a short hiatus, we will have the semifinals on October 9th and 10th. All matches take place in the best-of-three format, with the exception of the grand final, which is decided in a best-of-five round, on October 16th.

The winners of MPL Brazil will qualify for the MLBB global tournaments and the World Championships.