Mobile game designed for the Witcher announced

A new game has been announced for the Witcher series, which is very popular with its novel, game and recently series. The game, which will come to mobile platforms, will be location-based. It was learned that the name of the game that we will experience the Witcher universe on mobile platforms will be The Witcher: Monster Slayer.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer announced

Announced by developer studio CD Project Red, players will use the Augmented Reality system on iOS and Android platform to kill fantastic monsters. The game will work with Pokemon GO logic. The studio said in a statement; “Monster Slayer will allow players to both hunt down familiar monsters and explore the surrounding world while fighting with them. In addition, they will prepare by-products such as potions and monster baits, and they will be prepared to defeat tough enemies with the reinforcements they will make to their characters.

In addition to hunting monsters lurking nearby, the game will also feature rich and story-driven missions inspired by other games in the series. In this way, players will showcase their monster hunting skills like the main character Geralt.

The release time of the game also seems quite appropriate. The company, which has the rights of the series, which adds popularity to its popularity thanks to the series on the Netflix platform, plans to make a big profit with the game that will be free to both iOS and Android. On the other hand, a trailer about the game was released on YouTube.



