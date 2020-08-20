Mobile attacks increase, Russia and China the main threats

Bad news for users of basically any of the current electronic device operating systems, because 2020 looks like it wants to go to a record in terms of the number of cyberattacks. This is what emerges from the Threat Landscape Report of the European cybersecurity company S21sec.

Android, the favorite target of cyberattacks

According to its semi-annual benchmark report that analyzes the evolution of cybercrime, the Threat Landscape Report, published last July, S21sec has recorded that Android devices are the favorites of hackers to attack – important is the fact that Android it is the most widespread OS in the world. Making a list of cyber attacks so far in 2020, the thing is like this:

– Android is the OS that receives the most cyberattacks, accounting for more than 50% of the total

– Windows receives 25% of cyberattacks in 2020

– iOS closes the Top 3 with 10.5%

S21sec dedicates part of its resources to cyberprofiling or identifying the profiles behind cyberattacks. And according to its Security Incident Response (DFIR) team, Russia and China are two of the most prominent countries right now, as they are among the most prolific both in the manufacture and sale of malware and in the responsibility of cyberattacks and hacks.

Malicious apps, your favorite weapon

According to S21sec, the download of malicious applications is the preferred method of cybercriminals to infect mobile devices, although it has also detected cases of phishing or identity theft by SMS in which they mainly impersonate banks.

Sonia Fernández, head of the company’s Intelligence team, says that hackers “no longer only want to steal the user’s credentials by filling in personal and financial data, but they can also install ‘malware’ that infects their device ”.

But from S21sec they point out that differences must be established, since not all hackers seek the same thing:

Hacking looking for money

On the one hand, there are cybercriminals who seek to obtain a quick economic profit, as in the cases of ransomware or data hijacking. According to David Conde, Global SOC / CERT Manager at S21sec, “these are usually global campaigns with a very small group of users.” Furthermore, advanced knowledge is not required to buy a mobile targeted ‘malware’, since “there is only You have to make some small adjustments to adapt it to the cybercriminal’s needs and upload it to a ‘market’. ”

Hacking looking for private data

On the other hand, there are cybercriminals who seek to find sensitive information about a specific person, who tend to go unnoticed due to technical complexity. They act differently, and often “there is usually an organized cybercriminal group behind it”.



