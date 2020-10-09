Mobile app spending broke a record in the third quarter

In the third quarter of 2020, mobile applications were used worldwide for more than 180 billion hours in total. According to AppAnnie’s data, this means an increase of 25 percent on an annual basis.

At the top of the most used applications list are four Facebook applications. In addition to Facebook’s main mobile application, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram make up the top four. These four are followed by Amazon, Twitter, Netflix, Spotify and TikTok. TikTok was also the second most profitable application in the non-game category thanks to virtual tips.

In-app spending also increased by 20 percent compared to the previous year and reached 28 billion. $ 18 billion of this expenditure was made on Apple’s App Store platform. Spending in the App Store has increased by 20 percent on an annual basis. The rate of increase in spending on the Google Play Store was 35 percent.

Users downloaded about 34 billion new apps in the third quarter of 2020. 25 billion of these applications have been downloaded from the Google Play Store. The remaining 9 billion of it reached iPhones via the App Store.

45 percent of the apps downloaded in the Google Play Store are games and 55 percent are other apps. On the App Store side, the rate of games decreases to 30 percent.

Despite this, games are the most profitable category in both stores. 65 percent of the spending in the App Store and 80 percent of the spending in the Google Play Store were made for games.

Subscriptions played an important role in non-game spending for mobile applications. The increasing number of online content platforms seems to have been effective in this regard.



