MOBA Immortal Mystics to be released in 2021

Mindiff’s proposal is a real-time strategy game that will be released first on PC and then on mobile phones and consoles.

The Spanish studio Mindiff has announced that The Immortal Mystics, a MOBA title of the subgenre of real-time strategy, will be released in the second quarter of 2020. It will do so in stages on the different platforms on which it is planned, so that players of PC can enjoy it before. It is a free-to-play that will later see light on mobile devices and consoles.

The story of the title takes us to a fantastic world. Khosnium was generated due to a tear in the cosmos when the galaxies formed. With regard to the setting and the narrative, “the game is inspired by various myths of ancient civilizations, and as a curiosity, there is a setting, Lost Jungle, partly inspired by the landscapes of Tenerife, where the studio has part of his team”.

As on planet Earth, this universe is not spared from war and conflict. The fighting, they say in a press release, will take place on a wide variety of maps, each with its own particularities. As it is, the different elements will affect the gameplay in one way or another. At the same time, players must search for resources to improve the heroes’ attributes.

How is it different from other games?

The Immortal Mystics “will differentiate itself from its competitors in innovative features that imply a greater intensity of team play” and that will combine different game mechanics, such as the expansion and improvement of the minions or the team structure. They promise a customizable character template, which will feature a new armor system that will allow you to change attributes in the middle of the game. The developers also point out the importance of the group skills system, which will change strategies significantly.

Mindiff has outlined this project with the idea that the games are agile and fast, so the duration will vary between 10 and 30 minutes.



