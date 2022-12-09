Moana Epcot’s Cuteness Has Just Revealed Her Te Fiti, and She’s Amazing

2023 will be the year when, after five years of waiting, the Tron: Lightcycle Run roller coaster will finally open. However, it won’t be the only major attraction scheduled to open at Walt Disney World next year. The Moana-inspired “Journey by Water” is also currently under construction at Epcot, scheduled to open in late 2023. Today we got a new look at the attraction in the form of Te Fiti, a 16-foot display that looks beautiful.

Walt Disney Imagineering posted a photo of the newly installed Te Fiti on Instagram, and she looks great, as if she really came to life right out of Moana. The detail alone in this picture is impressive. Te Fiti is located in the center of the construction site, so it’s not so easy to see it from inside the Epcot, but it’s nice to know it’s there nonetheless.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Walt Disney Imagineering (@waltdisneyimagineering)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

The only thing that could be more exciting than Those Fiti is that at the moment we don’t even know what a “Moana-inspired Water Trip” is as an attraction. We know that this will not be a traditional trip, but a kind of walk, and that guests will have the opportunity to control the water the way Moana does in the film, but we don’t know what exactly this means. I really do. Exactly how this attraction will work is still a mystery, which is both cool and very strange.

“Journey by Water” will be the final part of the new “World Nature” zone in Epcot. The front part of the park, formerly known as the “World of the Future”, will be divided into three new parts: the “World of Nature” will include the pavilions “Sea” and “Land”. World Discovery is a new space and thematic area of the future, which includes Mission: Space and the new roller coaster Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. World Celebration will consist of a new hall and pavilion, which will become the center of various festivals held at Epcot all year round. It is expected to be completed at the end of 2023 along with Journey of Water.

People are certainly ready for the completion of the ongoing construction of Epcot. The popular park has been closed by building walls for years, as many new additions have been made. And while I would say that Epcot needs even more work, I won’t pretend that I’m also not waiting for all the walls to collapse.

Once Epcot is finished, we will find out that one of the places Walt Disney Imagineering plans to work on is Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Dinoland U.S.A is subject to renovation, and it’s possible that when that happens, Walt Disney World will get even more Moana. This year at the D23 Expo it turned out that the whole land dedicated to Moana is just one of the ideas that are currently being discussed at the WDI. A Zootopia land similar to the one currently under construction at Shanghai Disneyland is also possible.